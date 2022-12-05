MILTON — Despite expected funding, a social worker in the Milton Police Department has not been filled.
The council members in January unanimously approved a budget modification for the borough’s 2020 allocation of the Community Development Block Grant Program, which reallocated $43,465 for the pilot program for the social worker. The position has not been filled due to a delay in funding.
"We're anxiously awaiting the funding so we can fill the position," said Milton Police Chief Curt Zettlemoyer. "The needs continue to mount. They're not going anywhere. The more we address it on a community level the better it will be for everyone."
Linda Sterling, of SEDA-Council of Governments, said the Salvation Army program was designed to help low- to moderate-income families whose housing was financially affected by the pandemic, but the program did not meet requirements for CDBG. After further discussions, the idea was brought up to hire a social worker for the police department to deal with the increased call volume of social service needs.
According to the application to the state Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), "The Milton Police Department (MPD) serves the Borough of Milton only. In fall of 2020, Police Chief Zettlemoyer reported to Council that the coronavirus pandemic had overwhelmed mental health services at both local hospitals, Geisinger and Evangelical. Hospitals didn't have the beds for 305 holds, which are used by police departments as a tool for overnight hospitalizations for individuals behaving violently or erratically so they could be observed to insure their safety.
"The answering machines of mental health providers refer people to local emergency rooms after normal business hours for evaluation and treatment. Local ERs were inundated with meeting the needs of coronavirus patients. Patients needing observation were seen and released. Around the same time, the (MPD) saw a sharp increase in calls received for non-criminal problems: fear of being alone, hallucinations, intense family arguments, fears, and paranoia. As the pandemic continued, MPD continued to report mounting unmet community needs, which continue to this day."
The DCED has a lot of questions about this project. Sterling has been doing a lot of information gathering for the agency and documenting the need for the borough department.
"They want to make sure it's compliant," said Sterling. "It's a very different project for them. It's not anything that's been done before."
Sterling said she recently sent in a new batch of information. She said she is hopeful this is the last piece before application approval.
Zettlemoyer said the position is needed because calls for mental health and social services have increased in the last two years during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Borough Manager Jessie Novinger said previously the borough had months of discussions with county mental health services and doctors at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg and Geisinger in Danville. Additional funding for long-term employment will be sought, too, she said.