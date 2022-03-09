MILTON — The Milton Community Pool will remain closed for the 2022 season after borough council agreed it is in need of nearly $200,000 of repairs.
Borough council voted 9-1 with the lone no vote being Joe Moralez, councilman and vice president of the board.
Council President Jamie Walker said the closing of the pool is not a “death sentence” for the pool but that pool committee members will now gather and figure out ways to bring the pool back to life for the 2023 season. Walker said the committee is tasked with finding funding resources in order for the borough to be able to staff the facility.
The Milton Community Pool is located on Izer Drive in Brown Avenue Park. It opened in 1967.
The pool closed in 2020 due to COVID-19. The borough contracted with Impact Management to conduct on-site evaluations of the integrity of the water lines beneath the concrete pool floor. This evaluation revealed several broken pipes that were addressed by Department of Public Works (DPW) staff, and the main drainpipe was “sleeved” by Roto Rooter. In addition, 11 skimmers were replaced. Aquatic Facility Design has also been contacted, as this firm had developed a feasibility study for community pool complex back in 2009. This firm recommends either additional pressurized testing of the water lines and spot repairs this year or complete rehabilitation of the pool.
Moralez said he voted no but knew it was still going to be closed. Moralez said the pool is in need of $200,000 worth of repairs.
“The council and borough should have years ago started putting money aside and been more prepared than what they were,” Moralez said.
“Borough council is in charge and it doesn’t take too much forethought to think about what will happen in years to come and Milton struggles to plan,” Moralez said. “The pool is a resource and serves the most underprivileged individuals in the community and it is a social safety net. It’s a shame those who utilize it the most and their parents will have to look elsewhere.”
Also at the meeting, Milton Police Chief Curt Zettlemoyer informed council the department will go live with body cams in the next 30 days.
WatchGuard body cameras were purchased and the department will now join Northumberland, Sunbury, Watsontown, Buffalo Valley, Sunbury and Mahoning Township with operational systems or are in the process of adding them.
The Milton borough police department has eight full-time officers, five part-time officers and two school resource officers at the Milton Area School District. Each officer will be equipped with a camera while on duty, sharing each camera but selecting their own profiles when they log in.
Novinger said the cost of the cameras, equipment and software was $11,388. The cost for the second year for cloud storage and management was $3,112.