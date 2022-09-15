MILTON — Milton Borough Council postponed a decision to allow 12 zoning exemptions for the new owner of the former ACF Industries LCC facility.
Following the second part of a public hearing and a 30-minute executive session on Wednesday evening, Solicitor. J. Michael Wiley informed the public of the council's intention. Council has 45 days to make a decision and bring the matter to a vote in public.
"Given the importance of this particular matter to the community, borough council has made a decision that it would like to deliberate on this matter further," said Wiley. "It will schedule an executive session at its convenience to deliberate. It will let everyone know what action on this matter will take place whether it be at the next meeting or the following."
MR Milton LLC President David Damaghi, of Philadelphia, and his daughter Danielle Damaghi originally presented their case to the council in August about seeking 26 zoning exemptions for the 550,000-square-foot structure on 42.091 acres of land at 417 N. Arch St. In between that hearing and Wednesday's 85-minute hearing, they re-submitted their plan, paring down their exemptions to 12.
David Damaghi, who finalized the sale of the property in Milton and Turbot Township under MR Milton LLC in January for $500,000, said previously they are seeking the conditional use of the facility in order to expedite starting dates of potential incoming businesses. The property is currently zoned for manufacturing.
The Damaghis are seeking conditional uses for the following: automobile sales facility, automotive repair garage, automotive service station, business office/business service, distribution facility, warehouse/storage facilities, trucking or motor freight terminals, entertainment facility, industrial park, personal service business, studio and outdoor commercial recreational facilities.
David Damaghi said the only incoming tenants at this time are a roller derby team and a busing company. A paper conversation facility called Ultra Paper Products is already occupying 75,000 square feet of the site, which does not require conditional use approval. They said they have other leasees planning to come based on currently approved uses.
Most of the buildings themselves are not ready to be occupied. The current conditions look "very rundown" and they plan to paint and clean, said Danielle Damaghi.
"We're going fishing," said David Damaghi. "We don't know what we're going to catch."
David Damaghi said the upgrades and the conditional use approval would attract business owners looking to bring their businesses to the borough. Some businesses may need to space immediately and the conditional use approval would fas-track their arrival, he said.
"My job is to bring dilapidated buildings back to life and let them stay for another 100 more years," he said.
Wiley said the borough code outlines that conditional use applications should have a plan so borough council members can determine whether to approve an exemption.
Milton resident Todd Reedy said Damaghi should have the opportunity to bring businesses to the borough.
"Let this man make that happen," said Reedy. "We lost a lot in this town."
The Damaghis also had support from Marie Day, of Susquehanna Valley Derby Vixens, and TeaJay Aikey, president/CEO of the Central Pa Chamber of Commerce in Milton. Milton resident Lynn Yocum questioned Damaghi's history of code violations on other properties in Philadelphia.
The next two borough council meetings are scheduled for 7 p.m. Sept. 28 and Oct. 12 at borough hall, 2 Filbert St., Milton.