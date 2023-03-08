MILTON — Milton Area School Board members passed a preliminary budget for next school year with a proposed tax increase at a special meeting on Tuesday night.
A special meeting was needed after the original motion for the 2023-24 spending plan failed to pass 4-5 in February. At Tuesday night's meeting, Directors Christine Rantz, Andrew Frederick, Brett Hosterman, Joshua Hunt, Eric Moser, Joel Harris and Dr. Alvin Weaver voted to approve while Directors Dr. Stephanie Strawser and Lindsay Kessler voted against it.
"At our committee meeting next week, I will have an updated budget for the board and public as we will be back on track for our proposed final budget being shared in April," said Business Manager Derrek Fink.
The preliminary budget calls for $40,334,975 in expenditures and $37,851,409 in revenue, which leaves a deficit of $2,483,558.
The proposal keeps the district below the Act 1 tax index of a 5.6 percent increase, which is the maximum allowed by the state. Property owners in Northumberland County would have seen an increase of 5.57 percent in their millage rates while those in Union County would see a decrease of 1.07 percent in their millage rates.
The difference between the two counties’ millage rates is due to the district’s multi-county tax equalization that they are required to complete. Because assessed values greatly increased for Union County taxpayers, the district must decrease their millage rate so that the projected tax levy (revenue) matches that of Northumberland taxpayers, according to Fink.
The current millage rate for Northumberland County is 72.3. An increase of 5.57 percent would bring the total millage rate to 76.33. The current millage rate for Union County is 17.7. A decrease of 1.07 percent would bring the total millage rate to 17.51, Fink said.
The annual impact to the median tax amount would have been $61.05 more in Northumberland County and $17.76 less in Union County, Fink said.
The majority of Northumberland County taxpayers would have seen less than a $50 increase to their annual bill while the majority of those in Union County would have seen less than a $50 decrease to their annual bill, said Fink.
Rantz said she is pleased the preliminary budget passed. The final budget must be passed by July 1.
"It gives us the opportunity to begin working on the final budget," she said. "That's the whole reason for a preliminary budget, to let us dive into the details of the budget and work as a team to get it where it needs to be."
Rantz said her priorities in the budget are about funding the district's programs for students.
"I want to see growth in our CTE (Career-Technology Education) programs," she said. "That's been a goal for me for a while. It's a great help to a large population of our students and can be for more. We talked about offering that for other schools, too. We're trying to think outside the box to gain revenue."