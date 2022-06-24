MILTON — The Milton Borough Council approved the purchase of a new chassis for an ambulance at a cost of $191,744 at Wednesday night's public meeting.
The load-bearing framework is for a new Ram 2023 4500 Ambulance Prep 4x4. The cost includes buying the chassis, transporting it for installation, and installation of the chassis onto the current box.
Buying only a new chassis saves the borough between $70,000 to $90,000. It should last about 10 years, according to the borough council.
In other business, Linda Sterling, of SEDA-Council of Governments, told council members that they have $123,562 in Community Development Block Grant funds for 2022. They suggested using the money for parks, handicap curbs of South Turbot Avenue; and senior programming at the Milton Public Library.
The project will be selected at the July 13 meeting. The Northumberland County Commissioners will give initial approval on Aug. 2 and final approval on Sept. 5.
The borough also vacated an unnamed and unopened alley in the fourth ward.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER