MILTON — Milton Borough has received a $697,659 Local Access Road grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission for the Marsh Road Construction Project Congressman Fred Keller (R-PA) announced Friday.
The grant will be supplemented with just over $1.786 million in combined state and local funding.
In December 2019, Congressman Keller wrote a letter to Appalachian Regional Commission Federal Co-Chair Tim Thomas in support of the project, which will go to enhance local job creation and business expansion for Watsontown Trucking and Patton Warehousing.
“I thank the Appalachian Regional Commission for awarding this Local Access Road grant to the Borough of Milton for this important project that will bring welcomed investment and business expansion to the Milton area," Keller said.
— THE DAILY ITEM