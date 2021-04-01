MILTON – The Milton Rotary Club hopes the community will celebrate Valley heroes by participating in the Hometown Heroes Banner Program. The club is selling banners to be displayed in the downtown area.
These banners will be intermixed with those of the Harvest Festival, Winterfest, Welcome to Milton and American flag banners that are displayed on Milton’s light standards.
The Hometown Heroes Banner Program honors COVID-19 essential workers and veterans (both living and deceased) and active-duty members of the armed forces.
Each banner will be displayed on the main streets in Milton and will feature the individual’s photo, name, and branch of service or essential workplace. The deadline for orders is May 1 with the banners displayed by June 30. Proceeds from the sale will go toward Rotary community projects.
Hometown Heroes banners will be displayed for a one-year period. If after being on display for one year the banners still look respectful, the banners may be displayed for a discounted price the following year. Community members and businesses can sponsor the cost of the banner at $200.
For further information, call Brick Kepler at 570-490-5009 or e-mail Ginnetta Reed at glreed@rmhdanville.com. Applications will also be available by contacting any Milton Rotarian or at the Coup Agency.
