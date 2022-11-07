MILTON — After a two-year hiatus due to COVID, the Milton Rotary Club will continue its tradition of voting and eating pancakes.
The event will be held from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the St. Joseph’s Parish Center, 854 Cemetery Road in Milton. Prices are $10 for adults and $6 for 12 and under.
The club will be receiving 16-oz. jars of creamy peanut butter (any brand) from anyone who attends. These donations will be given to the Milton Panther Packs program who are in need of these supplies for their packs that are sent home for Milton and White Deer Elementary School students for weekend food supply.