MILTON — The Milton Area School Board on Tuesday officially accepted the retirement letter of Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan.
Keegan plans to retire on Sept. 13, 2022. Her resignation letter was unanimously accepted without comment at the public meeting.
Keegan was hired by the district on June 1, 2010, at a salary of $115,000. Keegan’s salary as of July 1 was $156,450, according to the district business office.
In March, the school board renewed the contract of Keegan that included an annual wage increase of three percent for the next three years. The renewed contract was set to run from July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2024.
A search for a new superintendent will begin in early 2022. The goal is to find the right person who can work with Keegan for a brief period of time for an “easy transition,” according to Board President Christine Rantz.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER