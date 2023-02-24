MILTON — A school board member at Milton Area School raised his concerns that a district teacher was taking courses involving diversity.
At Tuesday night's school board meeting, Director Joshua Hunt asked Superintendent Dr. John Bickhart about a report of courses taken by teachers, specifically one that had the word "diversity" in the course title. Hunt questioned the course because he said he doesn't want "critical race theory" introduced to the students.
"It's very dividing and can cause a lot of issues in this community," said Hunt. "It is critical race theory related. I think we should look into that and make sure it's not coming into the school."
Critical race theory, according to The Associated Press, "is a way of thinking about America’s history through the lens of racism. Scholars developed it during the 1970s and 1980s in response to what they viewed as a lack of racial progress following the civil rights legislation of the 1960s. It centers on the idea that racism is systemic in the nation’s institutions and that they function to maintain the dominance of white people in society."
Bickhart said critical race theory is not part of the curriculum mandated by the state Department of Education. It is not part of the curriculum at Milton, he said.
Teachers are able to apply for and take courses through the district. The course in question had the word "diversity" in it and focused on structuring lessons for students who are on different educational levels, said Bickhart.
"It was a very appropriate course," he said.
Bickhart said "equity and diversity" can be interpreted in different ways. Diversity topics can put people on edge, he said.
"It's on us as a leadership team to ensure even teachers taking courses that are broadening their horizons that we are well aware of what's coming into the classrooms," said Bickhart. "It's a good point to make sure we do that."
Bickhart said it is important for teachers to be a part of all kinds of courses and to learn so they are well-versed.
"It's always good for us to look at what courses they are taking and how that furthers their education," said Bickhart.