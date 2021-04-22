MILTON — The Milton Area School Board plans to send a letter to county commissioners in Northumberland County in support of the Susquehanna Valley Community Education Project's (SVCEP) effort to establish a regional community college.
At Tuesday night's public meeting via Zoom, the board members agreed to sign a letter of support and send it to the leaders of the county. The decision comes two months after Dr. Lenaire Ahlum, executive director of the SVCEP, and Meghan Beck, the president of the SVCEP board, spoke to the school board about how a new community college in the region would have an impact of $78.5 million in new economic activity over 10 years.
Director Dr. Leocadia Paliulis reintroduced the idea to the board, asking the other members for their support. She said she spent part of her education in a community college.
"I really recognize the value of such institutions for training community members in a wide variety of career fields and performing critical community partnerships," said Paliulis.
Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan, who also spent part of her education in a community college, also expressed her support in February and again on Tuesday. She said the letter would come with no financial investment from the school district, only one of support.
It would require a $1.2 million annual investment from Northumberland, Union, Montour and Snyder counties. Northumberland would be asked to provide $624,000, Union would be asked $240,000, Snyder would be $228,000 and Montour at $108,000, according to a study commissioned by SVCEP.
Throughout 2021 and 2022, the group would seek sponsorship from counties with a goal to seek a state application in 2022-23. By 2023-24, the goal is to have a president hired, a board of trustees appointed, administration, faculty and staff in place and programming and instruction started.
Directors Brett Hosterman and Dr. Alvin Weaver also voiced their support.
"I agree 100 percent," said Hosterman. "We're in the business of education. Whether that's within our walls or lifelong education outside that we should endorse it. It's no cost to our district. I don't see a reason not to endorse it. It can only benefit our Valley, our communities."
Weaver said it's a "very worthwhile endeavor."
Ahlum said in February that the SCVEP board received thousands of letters of support from municipalities, businesses and individuals through its website.