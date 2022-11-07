Selinsgrove Area School District is conducting an investigation into reports of vandalism in the new locker rooms at Milton Area School District on Friday night.
Over the weekend, Milton Area reported acts of vandalism to its new locker room during the playoff football game between Milton and Selinsgrove on Friday night.
The district released a statement over the weekend that says administrators "discovered and reported acts of vandalism that occurred in the visitor's locker room during the playoff football contest" against Selinsgrove at Milton's Alumni Field during the playoff football game between Milton and Selinsgrove.
Superintendent Frank Jankowski said the Selinsgrove Area School District is currently conducting an investigation in connection with the information provided by the Milton Area School District.
"Our administration is focused on evaluating the totality of information related to the alleged locker room misuse," said Jankowski. "Any and all wrongdoings will be rectified with the Milton Area School District, upon the completion of the investigation. Throughout this process, the Selinsgrove Area School District will exhibit an appropriate level of accountability to ensure that this unfortunate situation puts us on a path to more closely connecting with our district and community shared value of respect. We appreciate your patience as we address this situation holistically."
Milton issued its original statement over the weekend on its Facebook page.
"Moments after the Selinsgrove team departed from Milton, various acts of vandalism were found in the visitors' locker room," the district said. "The damage found is consistent with pictures shared on various social media sites. Those posts feature Selinsgrove football players showcasing acts of vandalism in Milton's visitors locker room."
The district informed administrators of Selinsgrove about the alleged acts, the district said.
"It is the intent of the Milton Area School District to hold those responsible, accountable, for the damage to our facility," the district said. "We and our Panther Community are so proud of the new alumni field and urge anyone with information about the damage to report it to school leaders by emailing publicrelations@miltonsd.org."
Milton Area Superintendent Dr. John Bickhart declined to elaborate further on the details of the vandalism.
"The fact that property was damaged is nothing any school district wants," said Bickhart. "I am in close contact with Selinsgrove. I trust they are going to do an investigation and they will take care of it from their standpoint. I want to give them the opportunity to do their investigation as thoroughly as possible."
Dave Hess, the president of the Selinsgrove School Board and former head football coach, had no comment Monday morning pending a district investigation into the vandalism claims.
“We’re in the middle of an investigation and will know more in the next day or two,” he said.
The locker rooms and football stadium are part of the $14.1 million renovation project that was completed earlier this year.
Selinsgrove won the game, 30-0, to advance to this week’s District 4 Class 4A title game against Jersey Shore.