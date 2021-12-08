MILTON — Class will resume in person on Thursday after a threat caused Milton Area School District to switch to virtual learning on Wednesday.
Milton Area Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan and Milton Borough Police Chief Curt Zettlemoyer issued a joint statement on Wednesday to say that all classes will return to in-person learning in all district buildings.
"After a thorough investigation, we are comfortable returning to normal school operations," Keegan said. "Again, we would like to thank our families for their outreach, the use of our school communication systems, and cooperation while we moved through the investigation. We look forward to seeing our children tomorrow morning."
The source of the threat on Tuesday has been identified Keegan said Tuesday, but no further details were released on Wednesday. It was determined that there was no immediate threat to the safety of the students and staff of the district, Keegan said previously.
The Shikellamy School District also sent out a "One Call" alert on Tuesday, but it was determined that Shikellamy had no need for concern. Classes were held on Wednesday as normal.