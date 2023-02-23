HARRISBURG — Two school districts in Northumberland County received more than $68,000 in grant funding to purchase new food service equipment for cafeterias.
The Shapiro Administration and the state Department of Education announced on Wednesday that more than $2.7 million in grant funding was awarded to 130 local education agencies across Pennsylvania. The Milton Area School Board received $25,974 for the high school and $35,271 for White Deer Elementary, and Shikellamy School District received $7,440.62 for Priestley Elementary School.
The Milton High School received funding for a gas convection steamer while the elementary school received funding for an electric combi oven. Priestley received funding for a reach-in freezer.
“In order for students to learn, grow, and thrive, they need access to healthy and nutritious meals—both in and out of the classroom,” said Acting Secretary of Education Dr. Khalid N. Mumin. “The Food Service Equipment grants enable schools to have high-functioning equipment and well-equipped cafeterias so that they may better serve hungry minds and bellies each and every day.”
Funding for the grants is made available through the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Grants are awarded to schools that participate in the National School Lunch Program. Schools use the grants to purchase or upgrade equipment such as refrigerators, freezers, stoves, and dishwashers.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER