MILTON — For single mother Crystal Ortiz, the Here. For Good. program has been a huge help.
The 28-year-old Milton mother of two daughters said this is her second year in the program.
"I am so thankful for this program," Ortiz said. "They have helped me so much."
Ortiz said she only works part-time while she cares for her children, ages 7 and 6.
"Sometimes I am struggling to pay for everything and this program has allowed me to be able to give gifts to my children," she said.
Ortiz said she is grateful and recommends the program to anyone struggling.
"They are wonderful and because of this program we will have a Christmas," she said.
The Here. For Good. Campaign is a continuation of the Needy Family Fund which has raised more than $3.35 million since 1987 during the holiday season to help the Valley’s families. The campaign is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust.
Donors can make checks payable to Here. For Good. Campaign and mail or drop them off at any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors also can mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA 17844, or donate online at www.hereforgoodcampaign.org.