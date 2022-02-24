MILTON — Longtime Milton Borough Solicitor Robert Benion submitted his resignation on Wednesday after 46 years with the municipality.
The resignation of Benion, of Milton, was unanimously accepted by borough council members. They presented Benion with a plaque of recognition and he then stepped down from his roles.
"It has been the highlight of my career to serve my hometown, the borough of Milton, as borough solicitor for 46 years," said Benion. "Over the course of those many years and through many borough councils and borough personnel, we've always worked together in the best interest of our citizens in our decision making-making process."
Benion said the decision was not easy, but he concluded that his small firm was not able to perform the requirements outlined in the solicitor RFQ (request for quotes). He said he would continue his law practice and representation of other municipalities and zoning boards.
"Once again, I thank you for the years of support and for your friendship," said Benion. "My best wishes for your representation of our Milton community in the tasks that lie ahead."
Board President Jamie Walker thanked Benion for his years of service.
"It was an honor and pleasure to serve to sit alongside you," said Walker.
The board appointed McCormick Law Firm as the borough solicitor. Attorney J. Michael Wiley will be the primary contact.