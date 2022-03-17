MILTON — A ligament sprain in Hunter Zettlemoyer’s knee in a football game in October took the sophomore tackle from Milton Area High School out of commission for the rest of the season.
However, Zettlemoyer worked closely over the next six weeks with Dr. Jeffrey Summers, Geisinger pediatric sports medicine physician, and Kayla Eddy, Geisinger athletic trainer, to help him rehabilitate the injury and gain stability in his knee without the need for surgery. Not only did Zettlemoyer heal, but he also qualified for districts in swimming in his first meet back from the injury.
“It’s a testament to getting out what you’re putting in,” said Zettlemoyer, 16. “If you put a lot of work in the off season and try to rehabilitate, you’re going to get out what you put in.”
March is National Athletic Training Month. Geisinger is partnered with 35 school districts, 11 universities and two semi-professional teams to have athletic trainers on staff at those facilities.
Zettlemoyer, who was 15 at the time of the game in October, described the incident as a “normal play on a Friday night” where got “rolled up” and his knee bent “back and in.”
“It was painful,” said Zettlemoyer. “I never felt anything like it. It felt like a weird pop in my knee. It was definitely a painful experience. Don’t really want to go through that again.”
He was helped off the field onto the sideline and his treatment started immediately. He was getting treatment the next morning, he said.
Eddy works for Geisinger and has been contracted with Milton and working full-time at the school since February 2019.
Zettlemoyer had a grade two medial collateral ligament (MCL) sprain in his knee. If it was a tear instead of a sprain, the injury would have needed surgery, said Eddy.
“He worked really hard every day,” said Eddy. “He was able to come back sooner than he expected.”
Typically, an injury like this takes two months to recover. Zettlemoyer was recovered within six weeks.
“Hunter worked really hard toward those goals that he had set to come back,” she said.
Zettlemoyer, who continued to help the team from the sidelines, said therapy wasn’t fun but he knew he could get back if he pushed himself.
When an athlete is injured on Friday night during football season, they attend a special injury clinic on Saturday mornings. Zettlemoyer was able to that clinic to see Dr. Summers immediately the next morning, she said.
“It’s super great we have this injury clinic that we can get our athletes in the next morning so we can see what’s going on,” said Eddy. “They’re seeing an orthopedic doctor and not everyone has that.”
That’s crucial to the recovery process, she said.
“Our athletes are not waiting two weeks to get in to be seen and then starting the recovery process,” she said. “That’s a key component: the continuum of care between the injury, going to injury clinic and following up with the doctors we have.”
Eddy said Geisinger is spreading awareness of what an athletic trainer does.
“A lot of people have a misunderstanding on what an athletic trainer is. They think it’s more of a personal trainer,” said Eddy. “We are the medical providers for the school. We are the bridge between school athletics and Geisinger clinics with the physicians.”
Most schools have athletic trainers, but it depends on the facility they have and how much work they’re willing to put in, she said.
“Our athletic trainers are great with Geisinger. We’re pretty autonomous. It depends on how well you’re willing to work, how much time you have to work with your athletes, how willing they are to show up and what equipment they have to do the rehab process.
Zettlemoyer said he plans to participate in track and field this spring as well as football again in the fall. He said he is “absolutely not” nervous to get back on the field.
“I look forward to it 110 percent,” he said.