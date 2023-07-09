Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Columbia County in central Pennsylvania... Southeastern Montour County in central Pennsylvania... Central Northumberland County in central Pennsylvania... * Until 945 AM EDT. * At 843 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Rupert, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Bloomsburg, Berwick, Shamokin, Danville, Elysburg, Fairview-Ferndale, Riverside, Catawissa, Marshallton, Mifflinville, Lightstreet and Almedia. For those driving on Interstate 80, this includes areas between the Limestoneville and Nescopek exits, specifically from mile markers 223 to 247. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Very heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH