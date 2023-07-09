MILTON — It was a long-time coming, but after a year-long delay, Milton American Legion Post 71 finally celebrated a 100th anniversary at the same location, 401 North Fourth Street address.
Food was the main draw on Saturday, said Bonnie Michael, president, Post 71 Auxiliary.
Three-hundred chicken quarters were on sale during the fundraiser. “I think we’ll sell them all,” Michael said, while sitting in some shade next to the Legion building.
Post 71 bar manager Jaime Bowers said the chicken was not donated. “We had to buy them.”
Part of First Street, from Front to the Alley, was closed to vehicular traffic on Saturday. The post had to get permission to do so from the Borough council. The celebration began at 11 a.m. and lasted until “whenever,’ Post Commander Denise Ulmer said.
Gerri Holden and her niece Rebecca came from nearby Watsontown “to help support the American Legion,” she said.
Holden has also read that funds raised would go towards an effort to refurbish parts of the building that were damaged by a fire on July 10, 2022. “Plus, I’m because I like barbecued chicken,” she added with a smile.
A fire nearly took down the entire structure, said Ulmer. “But, thank goodness, someone was walking by, happened to see it very early in the morning and called in to 911. If this happened at night, the building would have been lost.”
“We are trying to help ourselves with this fundraiser,” Ulmer said. “But we’re also using whatever we raise to help disabled veterans and other community needs.”
There’s a lot that can be done to improve the building’s interior. “We were lucky. All we had to do was replace floors,” Ulmer said. “There was smoke damage on all three floors. We had to throw out a lot of things. Anything plastic was lost. And a lot of the food service. We just couldn’t keep it. So we had to restock everything. Doors still need to be replaced.”
The cause of the fire was never determined. “Fire marshal said it could have been a cigarette butt,” Ulmer said. “It was during a hot spell, so it could have been anything.”
Representatives of the Milton Fire Department were at the event, hoping to recruit some volunteers to join, “because they are really hurting, said Ulmer.