MILTON — Students at James F. Baugher Elementary enjoyed geckos, fingerprinting, towers made of newspaper and more as part of a showcase of Milton Area School District’s recognition of its career and technology education programs.
On Wednesday, students involved in the program at the district came to the elementary school to demonstrate the programs for students in the fourth and fifth grades. The presentations are part of the district’s Career and Technology Appreciation Month in February.
“We want to expose students to different areas in the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) field for career exploration,” Amanda Smith-Derck, the cooperative education teacher and early childhood education program instructor. “It’s also a recruiting tool to let students know these programs are available when they get to the 10th grade.”
In the first week of February, parents and community members were invited to tour the eight programs at the school. In the second week, Career and Technical Student Organizations, including FFA, Skills USA, National Technical Honor Society and FBLA, were recognized. This week, in addition to visiting Baugher, the CTE students will also visit White Deer Elementary School.
Hands-on and real-life experiences show students they either go on to post-secondary education or enter directly into the workforce,” said Smith-Derck.
The criminal justice program demonstrated fingerprinting with lotion and cocoa power, the drafting program demonstrated building towers with newspaper and tape, the construction trade demonstrated circuits, the accounting program demonstrated brand management and logos, the automotive program demonstration directions for airplanes, the early education program demonstrated writing and making peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, and the agriculture program demonstrated habitats.
There are 48 students in the CTE programs, and 14 students were part of the presentations on Wednesday.
Juniors Emily Nichols, and Serena Fisher, both 17 and of Milton, showed students a live gecko named Apollo as part of the agriculture program.
“I like that the kids are interested in learning,” said Nichols. “It’s fun to learn from them what pets they have at home.”
Geckos, said Nichols, shed once a month and eat their shedding, which provides nutrients. They also have plump tails, which store nutrients.
“It’s lots of fun,” said Fisher. “I love interacting with the kids.”
Junior Blaik Hadcock, and sophomore Trey Locke, both 16, and of Milton, were helping students build towers made from newspapers and tape as part of the drafting program.
“I really enjoy helping kids learn about drafting and other programs,” said Hadcock. “It’s been fun.”
Next week, high school students are invited to spend a day with the CTE programs to determine whether they want to participate. On Feb. 28, the school will host an Olympic-like competition at the CTE building.
