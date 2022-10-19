MILTON — Eight hundred elementary students at Milton Area School District raised nearly $14,700 at last week’s Panther Prowl and Heart Challenge toward school field trips.
White Deer Elementary students raised $6,451 while James F. Baugher Elementary students raised $8,247.50 at the event on Oct. 11 at the high school’s new stadium complex. Businesses, friends, family members, and community members sponsor the students in kindergarten through fifth grade as they spend 30 minutes per grade walking or running around the new track and field.
Baugher Elementary first grade student Amias Webb, 6, said he had fun going around the track.
“It’s like a real track and you get to run around,” he said.
His strategy on Oct. 11 was “to run normal,” he said. “I practice (running) in soccer.”
Webb estimated that he is a fast runner who can run at least 64 miles an hour.
“Every cent raised goes directly to class trips and prizes we do throughout the year,” said Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA) volunteer Lindsay Kessler, who is also a school board member. “It’s our biggest fall fundraiser we have going on. We’re in our brand new alumni stadium. It’s the first time these students are seeing or walking on the track.”
The students have used the fundraising money in the past to go to places like Knoebels Amusement Resort in Elysburg and the Lewisburg Children’s Museum. Some grade levels also raise money through other fundraisers, including lollipop sales and hoagie/pizza sales.
“They get really involved and excited about going places, especially since COVID,” said Kessler. “It’s nice to get out and about in the community again.”
Kessler said being in the new stadium with the students is “magical. It’s a beautiful stadium. The kids are excited and it really instills pride in them.”
Stephanie Moyer, a substitute teacher and a parent with children in the district, said it was her first time volunteering with the PTSA during this event.
“I’m having fun,” said Moyer. “I love seeing the kids running around and getting their energy out during the day. They’re stuck in school all day and it’s so nice to have them come over. It’s such a nice walk over from the (Baugher) elementary school.”
Lara Dick, the treasurer of the PTSA, also volunteered at the event.
“It’s really important for the kids to know they make a difference and they are actually doing something to raise money for their field trips, their school, and the events they get to participate in all year.”
