MILTON — Elementary students in Milton Area School District raised more than $19,000 for the American Heart Association.
The students at White Deer Elementary School in New Columbia raised $6,854 and the students at James. F. Baugher Elementary School in Milton raised $12,284.15, which put Baugher at eleventh in fundraising out of 160 schools in the American Heart Association’s six-county local region. Siblings Cooper and Madilyn Shek, of Milton, were the top fundraisers for the second year in a row for the Kids Heart Challenge 2023.
“We do this for the fight against heart disease, to promote healthy lifestyles and good nutrition skills of the kids and to help with research in fighting the disease,” said Baugher physical education teacher Bryan Black. “I’m super excited for the kids. I try to make it as big a deal as we can to encourage them.”
The district has been participating in fundraising for six years. Last year, Black said Baugher had its highest amount raised at $13,175.01.
First-grade student Madilyn Shek, 7, raised $1,003.82 and her brother, third-grade student Cooper Shek, 9, raised $1,001.22. They said they had a lot of family members donate to the cause.
“I just want to really help kids be better so they can live and they don’t have to deal with problems with the heart,” said Cooper.
Madilyn said she is happy to have raised the most money. She said she likes the American Heart Association.
Students raised money by seeking donations, either door to door, asking friends and family and through online fundraising pages.
The American Heart Association rewarded the district for its participation and donated $850 worth of equipment to the physical education classes.
Black said all credit goes to the students and the community.
“The kids are awesome,” he said. “It has nothing to do with me. It’s families in Milton who are doing it all.”
The students will also be rewarded with a field day on Friday. Each grade level will have an hour for activities, including basketball, jump rope, obstacle courses, soccer and other cooperative games.
MacGuire Griswold is the physical education teacher who ran the fundraising at White Deer.