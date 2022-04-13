MILTON — Fifteen students at Milton Area School District will become new members of the Milton Middle School Chapter of the National Junior Honor Society.
The induction will take place at 2 p.m. May 1 in the Milton Area High School Auditorium. The Honor Society is made up of students in seventh and eighth grades.
"It's super exciting to see their growth throughout the year," said society advisor Jennifer McElwee, also the eighth grade mathematics teacher. "I'm very proud of them."
Initially established on Sept. 15, 1987, the chapter existed while Milton had a Junior High School. Unfortunately, the chapter waned in the 1990s. The current faculty and leadership at Milton Middle School have revitalized the chapter last school year, inducting 34 seventh and eighth grade students, said McElwee.
To be eligible for membership consideration, students must have a minimum, cumulative grade point average of 93 percent. Additionally, candidates must meet high standards of service, leadership, citizenship, and character, said McElwee.
"We get to do a lot of cool stuff for the community. Earlier this year, we did a bake sale and raised almost $400 for Toys for Tots," said Society President Addison Zettlemoyer, 14. "It's pretty cool we can give back to our community in that way. To give back to our school we've been peer tutoring younger students."
Society Vice President Alyvia Russel, 14, said they get to learn how to set up and organize the events. The bake sale in December that benefitted Toys for Tots sold out twice in three days.
"We get to give back to our community and build stuff back up," said Olivia, an eighth-grader. "Not only are we giving back, we know how to set it up, start it and what planning goes into it, so we have the opportunity to do this."
"We're also learning to be better leaders, which is very important," said Zettlemoyer, an eighth-grader.
Leadership is based on the student’s participation in community or school activities, said McElwee.
"To meet the service requirement, the student must have been active in service projects in the school and community," said McElwee. "Character is measured in terms of integrity, behavior, ethics, and cooperation with both students and faculty. Citizenship is evaluated based on participation and responsible involvement in activities such as scouting, community organizations, and school clubs."
Students are reviewed by a faculty council consisting of five members of the faculty appointed by the principal. As members of NJHS, these students will now engage in a number of individual and chapter service projects, said McElwee.
"This year, our current NJHS members have collectively served 240 hours of community service, to date," she said.
A Trunk or Treat event in October was held at James F. Baugher Elementary. Three Society members volunteered to participate in the event and other members donated bags of candy.
McElwee said a mentorship program is also being created that will pair older students in the society with sixth grade students.
The new inductees are eighth-grade students, Nickole Brouse, Trinity Cox, Jake Harris, James Thomas, Isabella Walker and Ethan Zechman; and seventh grade students, Tanner Bardole, Chloe Bastian, Alexa Beers, Madison Coup, Caleb Langdon, Marlee Lenig, Sienna Short, Ella Swanger and Addison Wenze.