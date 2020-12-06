MILTON — The Milton Area School District will be moving to 100 percent virtual instruction model for the next month starting on Tuesday, according to a district announcement on Sunday.
Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan said in a release to district parents that the district was notified on Friday evening that two employees tested positive for COVID‐19 — one in the middle school and one in the high school —and the basketball team must quarantine.
All individuals needing to quarantine from these cases have been notified. Several of principals, guidance counselors, teachers, staff and students have also been recently diagnosed with COVID‐19 or are in quarantine awaiting test results.
"We don’t need to look far to know that COVID‐19 cases are surging here in Central PA and they’re not slowing," said Keegan in the release.
"Our counties have been in substantial status for several weeks and remain in substantial status. Our hospitals are struggling to find open beds for those who truly need medical care to battle this deadly illness. Our thoughts and prayers are with the nurses, doctors, and all medical staff who are working so tirelessly around the clock, to care for the sick."
The virtual instruction will start Tuesday and continue through Jan. 11. The students will come in for a half-day today, Keegan said.
"When your child arrives at their school, our teachers will prepare them for 100 percent virtual education through January 11, 2021," said Keegan. "We plan to dismiss early tomorrow," she said on Sunday, "allowing enough time for teachers to guide students through the next three weeks of virtual education. Tuesday, students will start their school day by logging in virtually, just as they’ve done every Wednesday."
The district built a COVID-19 dashboard on the website at www.miltonsd.org where the community is encouraged to log on to see updates on numbers as they are reported to the district by the state DOH.
"We would like to ask something personal of you," Keegan said to parents. "Something that will be difficult for many of us during the holidays but it’s crucial, if we’re ever to return to normalcy. Please, do everything you can to remain socially distant, especially from the ill and elderly in our families and our communities. We must wear our masks. We must wash our hands. We must do everything in our control to stop the spread of COVID-19. That means family gatherings will look and feel differently. However, if staying home and safe means we keep those we hold dearest healthy, then we must choose to make that sacrifice."
The district will continue to offer meals available for pick up in front of the high school along Mahoning Street. Brown bag meals will be offered daily from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for pick up. Students do not need to be present to receive a school breakfast/lunch.