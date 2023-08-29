SUNBURY — A misdemeanor count of failure to report against a Milton Area elementary teacher has been dismissed, according to the Northumberland County District Attorney's Office.
Jacqueline Martin, 51, of Winfield, a teacher at James F. Baugher Elementary School was accused of allegedly failing to report within 48 hours suspected abuse and the presence of drugs in the home of a student.
According to Northumberland County Assistant District Attorney David Albertson, the charge was dismissed.
— Francis Scarcella