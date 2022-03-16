MILTON — The Milton Area School Board approved a four-year extension to the current teachers' contract on Tuesday night.
Business Administrator Derrek Fink said the contract was approved by both the school board members and the Milton Area Education Association. The current contract, which runs through June 30, 2023, is now extended to 2027.
"The agreement extends the contract for an additional four years beyond the current contract," said Fink. "This carries the agreement to June 30, 2027. Both the union and board approved the agreement. The new agreement is really an extension of the contract that has already been in place regarding terms and salaries and benefits."
Board President Christine Rantz said the contract calls for an approximate 3 percent wage increase each year of the contract.
"The union approached us last month to start working on the contract," said Rantz. "We extended it with a few minor adjustments. It's fantastic. The teachers have a good five years of security. The last two years have been horrible and I'm glad to put them in a contract for the next five years."
The board members unanimously approved the contract 8-0. Director Stephanie Strawser was absent.
Rantz said she was pleased to have a new teacher contract prior to a new superintendent being hired.
There are 179 members of the union, said Fink.