MILTON — Kendall Fedder is representing Milton Area High School as its Pennsylvania State Laurel Queen candidate.
Kendall is the daughter of Todd and Jo-Ellen Fedder of Milton and the granddaughter of Jim Chappell, Randy and Georgia Fedder of Milton and Carla Fedder of Bloomsburg.
This fall, Fedder will be a senior. During all three years of high school, she has been on the honor roll, was named a tri-athlete, and was on the varsity basketball and softball teams. She played golf in 10th and 11th grades and will continue to play in her senior year. She was also a cheerleader in ninth grade.
Fedder packaged meals for a Missions Trip to Haiti in 11th grade, helped at the open house for freshman in 10th grade, and was involved in Trunk-or-Treat, the Anti-Bullying Assembly, and the local soup kitchen in ninth grade. She is active in her church and youth group at Buffalo Community Church.
For the past two years, she has been employed at the Plush Salon in Lewisburg working as a receptionist, and, working as a social media assistant for a social media platform entrepreneur.
She is the youngest of three, having two brothers, Hunter and Carter Fedder. Her hobbies include playing piano, participating in the youth group at her church, and playing sports.
After graduating she plans to attend Rosendale Bible College in Ohio to earn a degree in business administration and theology. Her goal is to work in ministry.
The Laurel Festival Parade, themed “Music of America,” will feature all 27 Laurel Queen candidates waving to the crowd from floats. The parade starts at 2 p.m. Saturday, with coronation ceremonies at 6:30 p.m. in the Deane Center’s Coolidge Theatre in Wellsboro.