MILTON — Milton Borough Council intends to apply for a grant through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.
At Wednesday night’s borough council meeting, borough manager Jess Novinger said the PCCD grant would be used for IT upgrades in the police department and retention bonuses for officers. It does not require matching funds.
“Northumberland County has a maximum award of $10 million, but there is no limit on each municipality within the county,” said Novinger. “This is a competitive grant process, and the borough has never applied for this source of funding before.”
Applications are due Oct. 13. Council members unanimously voted in favor of allowing Novinger and Police Chief Curt Zettlemoyer to apply for the grant funding.
“We’ll try to put in what we can and hopefully things go our way as far as the grant process,” said Zettlemoyer.
Novinger also told council members that the borough received its second round of American Rescue Plan Act funds in the amount of $346,237.99. It is $1,091.26 more than anticipated.
A fire engine was purchased in anticipation of the second round of funding at a cost of $640,749. This leaves a balance of $50,635.72 left over in ARPA funding, said Novinger.
“I would like to discuss with the finance committee some recommendations I have for the use of that money,” she said.
In other business, Novinger said the demolition of a blighted property at 322 Beaver St., Milton, is underway. The borough purchased the property at a Northumberland County Judicial Sale last year with Community Development Block Grant funding.
The borough is using in-house Department of Public Works employees to do the demo and the property could ultimately be sold once the CDBG files are all closed out, she said.