MILTON — A blighted property at 322 Beaver St., Milton, will be torn down in September.
At Wednesday night's public meeting, Milton Borough Manager Jessie Novinger said the property will be demolished starting in the week after Labor Day.
The borough purchased the property at a Northumberland County Judicial Sale last year with Community Development Block Grant funding, said Novinger.
The borough is using in-house Department of Public Works employees to do the demo and the property could ultimately be sold once the CDBG files are all closed out, she said.
"We are estimating that the demo can be completed for approximately $27,000," said Novinger.