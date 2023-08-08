LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — Milton State Police are investigating a property theft with value totaling $17,700 from a building on Mexico Road in Liberty Township, Montour County.
Late last month, troopers responded to an alleged theft of an orange Kubota BX 2670 equipped with a loader as well as a tractor seat, valued at $17,000 and plastics from an orange Kubota BX 2660 tractor, valued at $700, police said.
The incident occurred between July 25 and July 30, according to Milton troopers. The alleged theft is under active investigation by the unit.
Anyone with information on the incident should call PSP Milton at 570-524-2662 and reference incident number PA 2023-996282.