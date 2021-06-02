MILTON — The Milton Area Class of 2021 is ready for anything, according to Valedictorian Morgan Solomon.
At Tuesday night’s commencement ceremony, Solomon — one of 144 graduating students — said the class struggled through mold-related issues in 2018, the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021 and other struggles around society today.
“We never know what is going to happen next, but we always go with it anyway because what else can we do?” said Solomon. “We don’t curl up into a ball and cry, at least not for long. We deal with the changing world as it comes. Now we have to manage a big change in our lives, but I think we’re ready for it. We’ve been ready for everything else, even if we didn’t feel like we were, so why would this be any different?”
Knowing what to do after graduation is not an easy experience, so sometimes they’ll have to improvise, adapt and overcome, she said.
“No one can tell us exactly what we are going to do with our lives, not even us in this moment,” she said. “This will be the past one day, and we need to decide what is going to happen in this future when it comes to meet us. Today, we finally think we have it all figured out, but something might come around the corner and smash all our plans.”
All the unknowing of high school is over, she said.
“One thing we know for certain is we are moving on,” she said. “And that is one of the most terrifying things we’re ever going to do because we may not know what we’re doing tomorrow, let alone the rest of our lives. But that’s alright, no one knows what’s going to happen in the next few years. We figure it out, for ourselves, as we go. We make ourselves who we want to be and roll with the waves as they come. We may not know what we’re going to do tomorrow, but like Robin Williams said in one of his last lines: ‘How exciting.’”
Class Treasurer Ethan Russell encouraged his classmates to create strong relationships with others.
“You take the time to grow and develop those relationships, with co-workers, family, teammates, whoever, because in the very near future when you are innovating, doing something difficult, doing different things, or pushing yourself to your maximum there are going to be days where you will doubt yourself, days when storms will rise, and days where you will get knocked down,” said Russell. “On those days you will need people to say ‘I got your back, you need to do this, you can do this, we need you, the world needs you.’”
Achieving greatness is not about gaining money and recognition, he said, but to “leave those with whom you cross paths, with a little more happiness and hope.”
Salutatorian Tyler Flederbach said graduation is a pivotal moment where the reins are loosened.
“We are finally let go, thrown into the world, given the freedom that many of us have been craving for a long time,” he said. “But let us not forget, that with this freedom comes a great responsibility: the responsibility to change the world. Regardless of what you want to be, a tennis player, heart surgeon, military personnel, or even a Walmart associate, always strive for greatness.”
He encouraged his classmates to never give up and never waste an opportunity.
Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan led her fellow administrators and faculty members in providing pearls of wisdom to the graduates, including remembering the irritants of 2020 and 2021.
“Expect the irritants to keep creeping in,” said Keegan. “COVID-19 was our giant creeper. It was the biggest invisible irritant this year. No many how hard we tried to keep it out.”
Schools were closed, playgrounds were roped off, masks were worn, among other new practices, were caused by the pandemic, she said.
“Despite it, we all survived and we grew and we’re here tonight,” she said.