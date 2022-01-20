MILTON — The Milton Area varsity cheerleaders leave today to compete in a national competition in Dallas, Texas.
Fresh off winning their ninth Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) District IV Competitive Spirit Cheer championship this past weekend, the team will travel to the National Cheerleader’s Association High School Cheerleading Championship at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas. They will compete in two categories on Saturday and Sunday.
Following the national competition, the 14 high school students will then travel to the PIAA state cheerleading competition in Hershey on Jan. 28 and 29. They placed seventh in that competition last year.
“It’s been a whirlwind of a month for us,” said head coach Traci Ferguson, a fourth-grade teacher at Milton.
The journey to the national competition started last August during a choreography camp at the high school with Sean Barnette. They learned different skills during the training camp.
“When Sean came to the camp, he was looking for a certain level of skills, sportsmanship, abilities and form,” said Ferguson. “He qualified us for a chance to go to nationals. He felt we had the skills to be contenders.”
The team is competing in two categories: Game Day against 19 other teams and Advanced Small Varsity Game Performance against five other teams.
The three-minute routine for the Game Day category includes a band dance, a situation sideline cheer for offense or defense, a crowd-leading cheer and school fight song. The skills are not as elaborate as the second category — it would be something like one might see at a normal Friday night football game in Milton, said Ferguson.
The 2.5-minute routine for the second category included crowd cheer, a tumbling sequence, a jump sequence, stunting skills and dance, she said.
The team in the past competed in the National High School Cheerleading Championship in Orlando, Fla., in 2020. Ferguson also coached the team to first-place victory nine out of 10 years at the PIAA District IV Competitive Spirit Cheer championship.
Senior leader, tumbler and flyer Breanna Martz, 17, of West Milton, said winning last week was a highlight of her cheerleading career.
“It’s one of the proudest moments of my life,” she said. “I’m so excited. It feels so amazing to continue that tradition.”
Martz, a cheerleader since the seventh grade, said she is not nervous, but rather excited to go to the national competition in Texas.
“I feel pretty confident,” she said. “We’ve been running through it and hitting it every single time. I feel like we definitely have it in the bag to bring home the black jacket.”
The winners receive a black jacket, a medal and trophy, she said.
After graduation, Martz said she wants to join the National Cheerleader’s Association to help lead camps like Barnette and attend national competitions as an event staff member.
Sophomore base and tumbler Kaylie Savidge, 15, of West Milton, said she has been a cheerleader since the seventh grade. She, unfortunately, broke her hand last week and will be unable to compete in this weekend’s events but will still be going with the team as a mat talker to encourage her teammates.
“I have a lot of confidence in them,” she said.
Savidge said cheerleading is like “a family atmosphere.”
“We’re always encouraging each other and having fun,” she said.
Milton Area Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan and High School Principal Andrew Rantz praised Ferguson and the team.
“Coach Traci, year after year, develops a winning team of cheerleaders,” said Keegan. “Under her tutelage, student athletes have experiences that will be remembered forever. She continually brings panther pride to our school and community.”
Rantz said, “Coach Ferguson and her team have a drive and work ethic that can rival any other athletic team. Their hard work is evident, noticed, and pays off year after year.”