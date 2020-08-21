Across both Warrior Run and Milton school districts, parents, students and staff said they were glad the school year has started. Students in particular seemed most glad to be with friends again.
Adam Cocher came to Turbotville Elementary School to pick up his daughter, Rorie, 8, a third-grader.
Cocher was “absolutely not nervous about sending his daughter to school,” he said. “She’s not had any problems wearing a mask. She’s just excited to be back to school with her friends.”
Cocher said the only issue for both his daughter and himself is: “Getting back into the routine of things.”
Kelly Way was also at the school to pick up Adalyn, 7, a second-grader.
“We’ve all been doing good,” Way said. “She was a little bit nervous, but at home we’ve been trying to be positive about everything. Telling her that everything is going to be OK.”
Way said that Adalyn has been both excited to see her friends and a little nervous because open house was virtual, “so you don’t really know what to expect. But I’ve seen the health and safety plan so I’m confident the school has been doing everything it could for students.”
Warrior Run District Superintendent observed that the day, “went about as well as we could have expected.”
For the most part, Hack said, students seemed to follow the health and safety plan that was in place.
“Students were given mask breaks throughout the day,” he noted.
These first few days “We are seeing that things run smoothly, and that includes making sure that students who chose remote learning aren’t having trouble with their internet connections.”
Streamlining traffic flow
Milton Area School District Superintendent Cathy Keegan said the day also went as well as could be expected Thursday.
“Students and staff are thrilled to be back in session,” she said.
“Students graciously responded to our health and safety plan,” Keegan explained. “One of our biggest challenges today was moving through a heavier traffic flow during morning drop off. A debriefing occurred about how to better keep the flow of traffic moving and families will continue to see changes as we improve our processes.”
Changes will be made as staff members seek ways to improve pick ups and drop offs.
Hack, at Warrior Run, also noted increase pick-up traffic at the end of the day.
Meanwhile, Andrew Rantz, high school principal said, “I’ve had many conversations with kids and teachers, and I think overall it was a positive day. There’s definitely a lot to get used to, build a routine. But all in all, we can do this.”
White Deer Elementary Principal Jeremy Stetler said day one “was an extraordinary success. Watching students reconnect with their teachers, and observing the immeasurable joy each student expressed as they were able to see their friends and classmates was one of the most powerful moments that I have experienced as an educator.
“All of the nervousness and angst that surrounded students returning to school,” Stetler said, “disappeared once we had classrooms full of kids that were excited to be back at school and learn. I can easily say that I didn’t see one disappointed face amongst the staff, students or parents throughout our first day back.”
At Baugher Elementary, Principal Dave Slater gave students and staff at a huge high five for “Panther Pride.”
“Students were glad to be back in the school and their classrooms since being off since March 13 due to COVID-19,” Slater said.
“Elementary students, staff, secretaries, custodians and teachers did an amazing job for our first day of school, Keegan said at the end of the day.
“Safety was our priority as we practiced social distancing,” she added. “It was a successful day We are all in this together.”