MILTON — The Milton Area School District wants to open the Pinpoint Wellness Center to the public within the next two weeks.
At Tuesday night's public meeting, the school board members voted to open the wellness center and stadium walkway to the public within two weeks if they can hire wellness Center Monitor employees in time. After discussions about the job description, the district administration voted to advertise for the position and conduct interviews with the intention of hiring employees before May 25.
"We're very close to a solid plan of getting this open. That's what the public needs to hear," said Superintendent Dr. John Bickhart.
The $14.1 million wellness center and stadium project at the high school was completed in 2022. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held in August.
The position is for $13 an hour to supervise the center in order to ensure consistent coverage after school for two hours and for three hours during the summer. The employees must be age 18 or older and must not be a current student of the district, according to district officials.
It would be $6,825 salary — $4,680 for the monitor during the school year and $2,145 during the summer.
The outer, paved walkway in the stadium will be opened in the summer through Aug. 16 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. A custodian will open the facility in the morning and another MASD staff member will lock it in the evening. No fee or application process will be utilized for using the outer walkway. At this time, no restroom facilities will be available, according to district officials.
The district will require the following: application; liability and weapons policy consent forms; annual access fee of $50 for individuals, $75 for couples and $10 for children 13-18 accompanied by an adult; and must be able to clear a criminal background check — no person with past or present criminal conduct will be permitted to utilize the facility, according to district officials.
Those with annual passes will have a personal key fob with access only during specific hours through Dec. 31 and then annually beginning Jan. 1, 2024. The fob is $50 to replace, according to district officials.
During the school year, the center and the walkway will follow the district calendar when possible and will be open on celebrated holidays, professional development days, school closures/early dismissals due to inclement weather or any other closures, according to district officials.
Director Eric Moser asked for an evaluation next year to determine whether the plan is working. At the conclusion of the 2023-2024 school year and each subsequent school year’s end, the administrative team will perform an audit of the usage and costs of the center which will be presented to the school board to assist in their decision to continue public access to the center and/or the track and outer walkway for the upcoming school year.
Milton Area senior Jayce Heckman, 17, who was lifting weights at the wellness center on Thursday, said the center is "really nice."
"It's really nice to know there's a good weight room here," he said. "The one before really wasn't that good. It's a bigger one. More people can lift."