MILTON — A Milton woman is facing charges after allegedly stealing a truck to flee to “the shore” earlier this month, according to state troopers.
Marie Fisher, 57, of Broadway Road, awaits a preliminary hearing in Montour County Court and faces felony charges of theft and receiving stolen property.
Troopers said they responded to a reported vehicle theft at around 2:30 p.m. on June 9. The individual who reported the incident told troopers Fisher had been doing side jobs for her, according to court documents.
The individual said Fisher allegedly stole their 1997 Chevrolet C/K2500 sometime between June 7 and June 8, according to the criminal complaint.
Troopers said the individual was sure Fisher took the truck because her personal car remained at the property unlocked with the keys in the ignition and the battery dead.
At around 4 p.m. on June 9, troopers interview Marie Fisher’s husband, Chad Fisher, who said his wife had allegedly stolen the truck and said she was fleeing to “the shore,” troopers said.
Though initially held in lieu of a $25,000 monetary bail, Marie Fisher’s bail was reduced to a $5,000 unsecured bail on Tuesday.
Marie Fisher waived a preliminary hearing in front of Montour County District Judge James Tupper Tuesday and is headed to the Montour County Court of Common Pleas.
