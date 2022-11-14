SUNBURY — A Milton woman will spend up to 30 months in state prison after pleading guilty to felony aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children after police said she hurt a 2-year-old child by "whipping" the boy onto a bed causing a broken femur.
Destiny Hand, 21, pleaded guilty in Northumberland County Court last week and will now spend 15-30 months in state prison, according to documents.
Hand was prosecuted by Northumberland County First Assistant District Attorney Robin Zenzinger.
The incident began on Feb. 8 when police were called to Evangelical Community Hospital, in Lewisburg, for a report of a 2-year-old boy being brought to the emergency room for injuries, police said.
Officers were told the child suffered a broken femur, police said.
Police interviewed Hand who allegedly said she spanked the child because milk was spilled and when she took the boy to bed she "whipped" him across the bed, police said.
Hand saw bruising on the child's knee and allegedly said she later took the boy to the hospital, police said.
Zenzinger said Hand pleaded guilty and that the child has since been formally adopted by a family.
Hand will now be transferred from the Northumberland County Jail to state prison.