Like many girls her age, Amanda Shelley’s 8-year-old daughter loves Barbies and is hoping Santa can give her a special toy this year.
“She’s been begging me for a Barbie Dream House,” Shelley said with a laugh. “She really wants Santa to bring her one.”
The Milton resident is no stranger to the Here. For Good. campaign, having turned to the Salvation Army for help during previous holiday season. This year was no different.
“I love the Salvation Army,” Shelley said. “They’re really good at helping out with Christmas, especially for children.”
The campaign is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust.
The 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation has matched the first $50,000 in donations, which is included in today’s total of $107,658.78.
Recent donations include: Charles & Geraldine Klingler, Selinsgrove, $300; Gary Shaffer, Milton, $300; Helen Hess and Susan Smalley, Lewisburg, $300; Dennis and Mary Lyons, Lewisburg, $208; Albert & Mary Bernath, Danville, $150; Mary Ann & Daniel Gift, Middleburg, $100; Lynn Palermo, Lewisburg, $100; Raymond Tomaszewski, Selinsgrove, $100; Helen Mead, Lewisburg, $100; Barbara Allison, Lewisburg, $100; Ray Walter, Mifflinburg, $85; Harold Neff, Sunbury, $50; Lisa Ragard, Lewisburg, $30; Linda Williard, Northumberland, $20; David & Audrey Deckard, $208.
Donors can make checks payable to Here. For Good. Campaign and mail or drop them off at any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors also can mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA 17844 or donate online at www.hereforgoodcampaign.org.