MILTON — The Milton chapter of the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA recently expanded its child care programming.
A new 600-square-foot room for 1-year-old children opened on March 1 and a new 720-square-foot infant room from opened in November. The $40,000 investment allowed the YMCA to increase from 90 children to 130, according to Madalene Masevicius, director of child care at the Milton location, 12 Bound Ave.
“Without quality child care, parents can’t work and feel confident that their children are being well taken care of,” said Masevicius. “We provide that service so we can fuel the workforce in our communities.”
The Youth Fitness Center and the Kids Space/Babysitting rooms were underutilized. With 160 children on the waiting list last year, Masevicius said they felt it was prudent to renovate the space and expand the programs.
The Kids Space/Babysitting program was moved to the basement. The Youth Fitness Center was added to the adult fitness center. Teens must take a Teens in Training program to participate, she said.
“It opened up more space, and gave us four additional child care slots where we could put children,” said Masevicius. “That’s five additional slots for 1-year-olds and 10 additional preschool slots.”
Even with the expansion, there is still an ever-growing waiting list of 180 children and counting. Every day there are phone calls asking to be placed on the list, she said.
“It’s ongoing,” she said. “Quality child care is a huge need.”
Day care is available for children from 6 weeks to 5 years old. There are also hours for school-aged children during non-school hours and summer camps, she said.
Tasha Kessler, head teacher, and Bethany Landis, a co-teacher for 13 years, said the expansion is a welcome one.
“We used to be in one big room,” said Landis. “It’s now opened up a lot more rooms and better quality.”
“I like that we all have our own space,” said Kessler. “The younger ones can have their own room without the 1-year-olds and the 2-year-olds.”
Funding for the 1-year-old room came from The 2006 Edward S. Rosenblum Foundation and the Degenstein Foundation. Funding for the infant room came from The 2006 Edward S. Rosenblum Foundation, Fern & Gladys Moyer Memorial Trust, and Anonymous donation and YUSA, according to branch executive director Ron Marshall Jr.
“Quality child care offers children supportive, nurturing relationships with our trusted teachers, and a positive and diverse learning experience,” said Marshall. “For our children ages birth to 5 years, quality child care settings can make assure a child is ready for school. We have great teachers at our center and they strive to provide quality care for our children. Our renovation projects were geared to expand our center to allow for more children to be served. I would like to thank all staff involved in these projects, they made our child care center a better place and we continue offering quality child care for more children.”
The majority of work was completed in-house, said Marshall.
Marshall said there are 26 staff members who work with the child care programs, but they are always looking for more quality staff.