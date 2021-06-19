MILTON — The Milton YMCA will be distributed each week throughout the summer at several locations. The food package includes five lunches with milk for kids ages 1-18.
The following distribution locations, days and times will be in place this summer:
Milton Middle School, Mondays 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Milton Public Library, Wednesdays noon-1 p.m.
White Deer Elementary School (playground area), Wednesdays 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Milton YMCA (Elm Street Entrance), Wednesdays 2-3:30 p.m.
Shikellamy High School, Mondays 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Sunbury Pool, Wednesdays 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Memorial Acres, Wednesdays 12:45-1:45 p.m.
Priestley Forsythe Memorial Library, Daily, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
For more information about the summer food program, please contact Maddie Masevicius at 570-742-7321 or mmasevicius@gsvymca.org.
— THE DAILY ITEM