MILTON — The Milton YMCA will provide supper and snacks every Wednesday at a drive-thru distribution site, located at the Milton YMCA, to children 18 years old and younger. The distribution site will be open from 2-3 p.m. every Wednesday beginning Feb. 10.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), one in seven children in the U.S. is fighting hunger. Because of school closures related to COVID-19, children in our community are even more at risk of food insecurity and the rate has increased to one in four children fighting hunger.
In 2020, due to the pandemic and the increased number of families facing food insecurities, the Milton YMCA has continued its reputation of stepping up and doing its part to meet the needs of our community. To date, more than 1,850 children have been served over 140,000 meals and snacks through the Milton YMCA food programs.
The Milton YMCA is located at 12 Bound Avenue in Milton.
— THE DAILY ITEM