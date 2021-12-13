An increase in COVID-19 infections has forced Milton Area School District to move Baugher Elementary School to all virtual instruction Tuesday through Thursday.
According to a post on the district website and a letter provided to parents, the closure is "due to a significant upsurge of positive cases of COVID-19."
"All students at Baugher Elementary School will be moving to virtual instruction," according to school officials. "At this time, all other schools will remain open for in-person instruction. Students will return to in-person instruction on Friday, December 17, 2021."
The district's COVID-19 dashboard indicated 15 positive cases in the school and 63 students in quarantine in the last 14 days. Of the positive cases, 11 were students.
There have been 39 students in quarantine at other district schools over the same period, including 19 at the middle school, 11 at the high school and nine at White Deer Elementary School, according to the dashboard.
There have been eight active cases at those schools, seven of them students, including all five active cases at the middle school.