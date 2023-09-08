MILTON — The bright and colorful 30-foot Better Together mural on Broadway Stree in downtown Milton will be formally dedicated at 4:30 p.m. today.
The mural is comprised of 14 separate panels that were each painted by individuals from local community groups
The First Community Foundation Partnership funded the project, said Erin Ruhl, the partnership's director of community engagement.
The language on the mural was inspired by a Maya Angelou quote, "Better Together.'"
That's exactly how the panels were done, as painters worked together on different panels and followed pre-drawn, established sections, according to organizers.
— RICK DANDES