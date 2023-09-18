SUNBURY — An unknown amount of minks are on the loose after getting out of a fur farm in Northumberland County over the weekend.
Mark Stahl, of Richard Stahl Fur Farm, located along Route 890 outside of Sunbury, declined comment this morning saying he was unsure what happened. Stahl said people should not approach any of the animals if they are seen.
The Sunbury Animal Hospital reported on a social media post that a vandal broke into the farm. State police at Stonington are investigating the incident.
The Sunbury Animal Hospital warned residents to not approach the animals because they could be aggressive. The hospital also warned area residents to monitor their pets when they leave them outside.
Anyone interested in setting traps to help capture the animals is asked to bring the captured minks to the animal hospital.
Cassie Marks, of Sunbury, helped capture four of the animals to return to the hospital, she said.
"We did not touch the animals," she said. "We just wanted to help out here."
This is a developing story. More information will be posted when it becomes available.