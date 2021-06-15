MILTON — Miss Milton is one of 26 candidates for the 2021 Pennsylvania State Laurel Queen at 79th Annual Pennsylvania State Laurel Festival in Wellsboro.
Haylee Carl, the daughter of Rebecca Rupert, of Muncy, and Scott Carl, of White Deer Township, is representing Milton Area High School and her community. All four years of high school, Haylee has been a member of the National Art Honor Society, the yearbook staff, Early Childhood Education Club and SkillsUSA.
A swimmer for her town team for 11 years, she started swimming on her high school team in her sophomore year. She has been employed at her family’s business, Becky’s Soft Serve in Milton, for the past three years.
This fall, she will attend Bloomsburg University with a double major in early childhood and special education.
Her goal is to be an early education/special education teacher in a school where she can contribute to the success and health of her students and community.
After a weekend of activities for the candidates, the young ladies will ride on “Nessmuk” themed floats in the 2 p.m. Laurel Festival Parade on June 19. The Pennsylvania Bucktails, drum and bugle corps, bagpipers, vintage cars, floats and more will be featured.
That evening at 6:30 p.m., the crowning of the 2021 Pennsylvania State Laurel Queen will take place on the stage in the Deane Center’s Coolidge Theatre. Houston Baker will perform. Tickets are available now at the Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce at 114 Main St. in Wellsboro and at the door Saturday night. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for students and senior citizens and $5 for children 12 and under.
The festival concludes June 20 with the 10:30 a.m. Union Church service on The Green.
For more information about Laurel Festival activities, call the chamber at 570-724-1926, email info@wellsboropa.com or visit www.wellsboropa.com.