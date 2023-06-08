SUNBURY — The mysterious disappearance of former Centre County District Attorney Ray Gricar is still under investigation, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers
The website reports troopers at the Hollidaysburg Station continue their investigation.
Gricar went missing on April 15, 2005, in Bellefonte after police say he took a half-day off from work in his 2004 red Mini Cooper.
Gricar, who had been the district attorney since 1985 and was planning to retire in less than a year when he left his Bellefonte home drove to Lewisburg where he told his girlfriend he planned to go antiquing.
The next day, his vehicle was found in the parking lot at the Street of Shops in Lewisburg but there was no trace of him.
His laptop and hard drive were found six months later in the nearby Susquehanna River. No evidence was found on the devices and the police investigation uncovered that before Gricar disappeared someone had searched on his home computer “how to wreck a hard drive” and “water damage to a notebook computer.”
Any person with information is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477)
All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person, according to Crime Stoppers.
The last reward offered was $5,000, according to reports.