Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

A few showers this evening with mostly cloudy conditions overnight. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low 48F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

A few showers this evening with mostly cloudy conditions overnight. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low 48F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.