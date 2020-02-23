DANVILLE — The 11-year-old student who did return home after school on Friday was found safe on Sunday morning in New Jersey.
Danville Police reported Andray Knighton was found at approximately 10:45 a.m.
He was found at a home in Hamilton Township, New Jersey. Township police referred a reporter to Danville police. New York State Public Safety tweeted at about noon that Andray was with his mother.
"Through investigations by the Danville Borough Police Department and in conjunction with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Hamilton Township Police Department in New Jersey, Andray is in protective custody and arrangements have been made to bring Andray home," Danville police Cpl. Jonathan Swank, officer in charge, stated in a news release issued Sunday evening.
He said the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.
Andray left the Danville Middle School just after 3 p.m. Friday. He told a friend he was moving to New York and did not return home. He was reported as a missing person by his grandmother, according to police.
Anyone who may have had contact or information pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact the Danville Police Department at 570-275-3000 or East Central Emergency Network at 570-784-6300.