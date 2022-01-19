State police got a step closer to being required to turn over DNA samples of missing persons and unidentified decedents to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUS), thanks to two state representatives getting legislation passed by the state Senate.
State Rep. Lynda Culver, of Sunbury, and state Rep. Dave Millard, of Columbia County, have been working on House Bill 930 for the past two years. It requires the Pennsylvania State Police to turn over DNA samples of missing persons and unidentified decedents to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUS), a nationwide clearinghouse that went online in 2008. In October, the House passed it unanimously.
On Tuesday, the Bill passed the Senate and will now be sent to the governor to sign into law.
NamUS, which is funded by the Department of Justice, in Washington, has expanded over the course of the last 10 years by linking with other national databases and collaborated with the FBI in 2012 to add a fingerprint unit to its search capability.
Culver, who initiated the House Bill, said there are 400 cases where investigators are still looking for answers to the disappearances.
Culver spoke with NamUS officials more than two years ago about local cases, including Barbara Miller, 30, of Sunbury, who went missing in 1989 and was declared legally dead by Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor in 2002. Miller was entered into NamUS in 2017.
Miller’s investigation is being handled by the state Attorney General’s Office, which declines comment on any investigations. The office will neither confirm nor deny any active investigations.
Culver said she was in favor of the bill after speaking with NAMUS, including Pennsylvania representative Amy Greene Jenkinson, who is a field representative for NAMUS, and has hosted missing persons events in the Susquehanna Valley.
"This is an important next step and now it will go to the governor for consideration and hopefully he signs into law and families get some hope," Culver said.
Culver said the Miller case was something she has always followed.
“Rep. Millard and I both have a cold case in our district, which is the reason we became interested in the issue,” Culver said. “House Bill 930 would give law enforcement another tool in the effort to bring some level of closure to the loved ones of these missing individuals.”
Once signed by the governor, Pennsylvania would become only the 11th state where this requirement would be made of state law enforcement.
Former state trooper Cpl. Shawn Williams, who is now the Shikellamy School District police chief and has been part of NamUS for the past 10 years, said he was thrilled to hear the bill was passed.
“This is another step in the right direction for law enforcement,” Williams said. “This is a big day for law enforcement and I am very thankful to Reps. Culver and Millard. I can tell you that there is nothing any law enforcement officer wants more than to be able to tell the victim’s families what happened or be able to give them some sort of closure.”