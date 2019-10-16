Missing Point Township teen Reylee Hackenberg was found within ten minutes of this story being posted, according to Sunbury police.
The original story appears below.
SUNBURY — Sunbury police are searching for a 13-year old girl that has been missing for three days.
Officers Brad Slack and Aaron Doyle are searching for Reylee Hackenberg who police said went missing from Point Township after sending her mother a text that she would be home after school on Wednesday, police said.
The girl was reported to be in school Wednesday Slack said but never returned home.
Hackenberg was seen in front of the Gentleman's Barber Shop Wednesday but police said she still has not been located.
If anyone knows the whereabouts of Hackeberg police are asking the public to call 570-988-4539.