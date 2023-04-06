A Northumberland soldier killed during World War II who was been positively identified by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) is scheduled to be returned to the Valley and buried in Milton on April 22.
The remains of U.S. Army Private Horace Middleton, of Northumberland, who was killed at age 20 in World War II, were scheduled to be returned to the Valley and buried in Milton, but the ceremony has been delayed several times due to COVID since Middleton was “accounted” for on Oct. 31, 2019. Middleton’s relative John Bowers said the news has been a long time coming.
"He's going to be back and buried with his family," said Bowers, of Milton. "His parents, his grandparents all died without knowing what happened to him. The graveside stone has been there with his name on since the '60s. It's a sense of relief that he'll permanently be at rest."
Middleton's remains will travel from Hawaii to an airport to be determined in Pennsylvania. From the airport, Middleton's remains will travel to Milton for a funeral ceremony at 11 a.m. April 22 at the Harmony Cemetery, 257 Willow St., Milton.
Bowers said numerous groups are interested in coordinating with PennDOT and state police as escorts. He is hoping people will line the route to welcome Middleton home.
"He deserves it," said Bowers.
Middleton was killed during a siege of Myitkyina, Burma, in the summer of 1944. Middleton, an infantryman with Company F, 2nd Battalion, 5307th Composite Unit (Provisional) was reported to be killed on July 12, 1944, two months after the Americans took an airfield from the Japanese.
Northumberland Borough Mayor Dan Berard wants to arrange with Middleton's family for the remains to come through Northumberland and pass by his childhood home on Water Street. He encouraged council members and residents to fill the streets in honor of Middleton with "a bigger turnout than you and I can imagine."
"It's great news that one of our greatest heroes — Horace Middleton, hometown hero — is finally coming home to rest," said Berard.
Berard said Middleton coming home is "a big deal."
"This is historic," said Berard. "Our servicemen lost and finally found, coming home to America and to their hometown to be buried is a big thing. I'm really excited about it."
According to the DPAA, the remains of servicemen killed during the battle were buried in at least eight different temporary cemeteries and numerous isolated burial locations. Eventually, all known burials were concentrated into the U.S. Military Cemetery at Myitkyina. The following year, all of the remains at the U.S. Military Cemetery were disinterred and transferred to the U.S. Military Cemetery at Kalaikunda, India.
However, one set of remains — Unknown X-63 Kalaikunda — was unable to be identified by the military. The remains were buried in the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu in March 1949.
Nearly 70 years later — Sept. 17, 2018 — DPAA disinterred Unknown X-63 Kalaikunda and scientists from DPAA used dental and anthropological analysis and mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) analysis to positively identify Middleton, according to the DPAA.