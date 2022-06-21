SUNBURY — A former Shamokin Councilman accused of using his cellphone to record a court proceeding in 2019 will wait to see if he will be retried after a senior judge declared a mistrial Tuesday.
Former Shamokin City Councilman Joe Leschinskie Jr. will wait to see if the Northumberland County District Attorney's Office will retry him on charges of misdemeanor unlawful use of an audio or video device in court, obstructing and disorderly conduct after Senior Judge Harold F. Woelfel Jr. declared the mistrial during state trooper Tyler Watson's testimony.
Watson was the first witness to take the stand for the commonwealth.
First District Attorney Robyn Zenzinger called Watson to the stand and after asking a series of questions about the Jan. 4, 2019 incident in which county Detective Degg Stark said Leschinskie illegally recorded a court proceeding, she told the jury she was going to play a video of Leschinskie walking in the court hallway.
Leschinskie's public defender and Northumberland County conflicts counsel, Matthew Slivinski, of Selinsgrove, objected to the video and asked for a sidebar.
After the sidebar, Woelfel excused the jury, and Zenzinger and Slivinski discussed the footage.
Zenzinger said she couldn't get the video to play so she was not going to use the footage to which Slivinski objected saying he never saw the footage before Monday when Zenzinger gave it to him and that he actually wanted to play the footage because he believed it helped his client.
Woelfel asked Zenzinger why Slivinski was not provided the materials, to which Zenzinger said he was.
Woelfel reviewed a list of evidence and said he did not see it listed and again asked Zenzinger why the defense was not provided the materials.
Zenzinger said the county's security department pulled the footage and provided it to Leschinskie during the course of the court process.
Woelfel then took another short break after Slivinski said the only two options were to continue the trial or he must ask for a mistrial.
When Woelfel returned, he said he understood Leschinskie filed a Right to Know request for the footage from the county, but the county denied him. Leschinskie then appealed the decision to the state Office of Open Records Office and was once again denied access to the footage.
Woelfel then granted the mistrial and said the district attorney's office should have provided the footage to Leschinskie as he has legally entitled to it.
"This was a big waste of time," Woelfel said to the courtroom while addressing the situation and the transfer of the video from a county security office to Leschinskie. "I don't understand the operation of using a third party."
Woelfel then called the jury back to the courtroom and explained the situation and thanked them for their service.
Slivinski reserved comment after the proceedings but said the decision to retry Leschinskie is up to the district attorney's office.
The district attorney's office does not comment on ongoing proceedings.