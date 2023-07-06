SUNBURY — A former Shamokin councilman will not serve jail time after a Northumberland County senior judge ruled a mistrial Wednesday.
Senior Judge Harrold Woelfel Jr., ruled Joe Leschinskie Jr., 38, should have been granted a mistrial after several witnesses in a 2021 trial on a charge of a misdemeanor count of terroristic threats called him a felon despite the warning from Woelfel, who presided over the trial.
Leschinskie was sentenced by Woelfel last year to six months to 23 months in jail on the terroristic threats after a county jury found him guilty.
County Detective Degg Stark said Leschinskie threatened a Shamokin man, following a city council meeting on Sept. 14, 2020. The misdemeanor count carried a maximum penalty of up to five years in jail and a $10,000 fine.
Leschinskie's attorney, Conflicts Counsel Michael O’Donnell, filed the post-sentence motion for mistrial and included Mike Rudinski, of Williamsport. Rudinski was Leschinskie's previous attorney who defended him during the trial.
"Looking at the case at bar, the cumulative prejudicial effect, the nature of the remarks, and the fact the remarks were exploited by the commonwealth in all three instances, albeit not maliciously, is too much for three curative instructions to address," Woelfel wrote in the opinion.
Multiple witnesses during Leschinskie’s trial mentioned Leschinskie’s status as a felon, despite orders from the judge that the information was not supposed to be conveyed to the jury.
With the motion being granted, the sentence would be moot, and either the commonwealth would need to recharge Leschinskie on the misdemeanor or drop the case.
O'Donnell declined to comment on Woelfel's ruling.
Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz said the case will get relisted for trial.